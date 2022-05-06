NJPW Superstar Jay White Gets Married

The Switchblade has tied the knot.

NJPW superstar Jay White was married earlier today (May 6th) to his partner, whose name we cannot confirm at this time. The new was revealed by pro-wrestling historian Ciarán on Twitter. You can see the image below.

Congrats to Jay White on his marriage! pic.twitter.com/n578VD9kNm — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) May 6, 2022

White returned to NJPW at the promotion’s recent Wrestling Dontaku event in Japan after a lengthy run in the United States, which included stints with NJPW STRONG, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW. He is set to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship at the June 12th Dominion pay-per-view.

White has had an extensive rivalry with the Rainmaker, having defeated him in the G1 Climax tournament, and in a marquee grudge match at WrestleKingdom 13. Okada would get his revenge on White at the G1 Supercard pay-per-view in 2018 from the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York, where he dethroned the Switchblade to begin another reign as world champion.

White has also played a key part in the Undisputed Elite/Bullet Club rivalry that has been brewing in AEW in the absence of Kenny Omega. Both NJPW and AEW are set to square off against one another at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view this June from Chicago.

Congrats to White and his beautiful bride.

(Special thanks to photographer Taylor Gonzales for sharing the photo)