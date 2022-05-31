WWE Hall of Famer Responds to Reports of Returning for Executive Role

A WWE Hall Of Famer has commented on rejoining WWE as their SVP of live events.

Last week it was reported that Jeff Jarrett had joined WWE in an executive position. It has now been revealed by Jarrett himself that he has, in fact, joined WWE as their new SVP of live events.

Jarrett commented on the new opportunity during the latest episode of his podcast with Conrad Thompson, “My World.”

The former WCW World Champion noted that live events are his passion, so this role fits him perfectly.

He also confirmed he will continue to do his podcast while working for WWE, much like Bruce Prichard does currently.

“As you know me, Conrad, I’m a personal guy and I’ll leave it personal for that matter. It’s kind of what’s been stated out there, SVP, Live Events.

“You know as well as anybody, my passion is in live events, but I’ll just kind of leave that right there.

“It’s gonna be a journey that I’m excited about but, as it all comes together, you know what this means don’t you? Well, I am so ready for year two [of his podcast], let’s rock Conrad.”

Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2018, and begun working as a producer for the company shortly thereafter.

He had also been working as an executive for live events, before that came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Soon after, Jarrett left the company.

