Details on Jeff Jarrett’s New Executive Role with AEW

Jeff Jarrett shocked the wrestling world by showing up on AEW Dynamite. Moments before, Cole Karter was revealed as the person dressed as Sting who attacked Darby Allin.

Two weeks ago, Jay Lethal told Allin that he had friend that knew his weaknesses. Jarrett has a history with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Sting. While standing over a bloodied Allin, “Double J” told him that his admiration of Sting has made him Allin’s “biggest weakness”.

Jarrett also addressed the crowd by running down his family’s many decades in wrestling business from his grandmother, Christine, and his dad, Jerry. After insulting the audience, Jarrett declared:

“By the time I’m done with this place, there will be full of body bags. So AEW fans, you can choke on that, Slapnuts!” – Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett Has A Backstage Position

Tony Khan tweeted that not only was Jeff Jarrett All Elite, he is also the AEW Director of Business Development. Khan is looking forward to expanding the live events calendar next year with JJ’s help. Jarrett held a similar position in WWE earlier this year. He was only employed by WWE for 3 months after a surprise appearance as a special guest referee at SummerSlam.

Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.



I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.



Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/CSncHam8U0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2022

In addition to briefly working for WWE, Jarrett wrestled EFFY in GCW earlier this year. He was also a special guest referee in NWA when Nick Aldis defended the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona. Jarrett and Lethal faced Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in Flair’s last match.