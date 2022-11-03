Orange Cassidy to Defend All-Atlantic Championship in Dream Match

The winner of the triple threat All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Rey Fenix would get to defend the title in a dream match this Friday on Rampage.

Jungle Boy returned with a surprise attack on Luchasaurus to take care of him. PAC tried to get Fenix to use the ring bell hammer to cheat. Cassidy ended up pinning Fenix and immediately paid for it when PAC attacked the champion. “The Bastard” was about to live up to his moniker and attack Cassidy with the hammer when Katsuyori Shibata’s music hit (yeah, you read that right).

Following him out of the tunnel was Rocky Romero and Best Friends. Shibata also had a hammer in hand while PAC safely awaited on the other side of the ring. He needn’t worry because “The Wrestler” wasn’t coming for him, he was coming for the All-Atlantic Champion. Cassidy handed Shibata the contract and a pen, which he signed on the spot.

Shibata had Orange Cassidy’s back at Forbidden Door

Shibata was last seen in AEW back in June at Forbidden Door. Will Ospreay attacked Cassidy and Shibata made the save. That makes it surprising that he wants to challenge Cassidy for his title.

Shibata hasn’t wrestled since January at Wrestle Kingdom 16. He beat his protege, Ren Narita. Last October, Shibata made his surprise in-ring return at the G1. He and Zack Sabre, Jr. went to a time-limit draw in a grappling match. Shibata stopped wrestling (he says he wasn’t retiring) in 2017 after suffering a subdural hematoma in a match against Kazuchika Okada, which left the right side of his body paralyzed.

His match on Rampage will only be his third match since that fateful day.