Jim Ross References AEW All Out Backstage Fight at Full Gear

With the investigation into the backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 concluded, it appears that those working for the company are now able to address it.

After an explosive media scrum in which CM Punk bashed The Elite, Colt Cabana and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, a fight broke out backstage between The Elite against Punk and Ace Steel.

In response, Tony Khan suspended all parties involved with the fight, though everyone except Punk and Steel has since been brought back.

Jim Ross

This week’s AEW Full Gear marked the first match for the Elite since the controversy at All Out.

Taking on the Death Triangle, the match saw Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks challenge for the AEW Trios titles they had been stripped of following All Out.

On commentary, JR made reference to the backstage fight, saying:

“They are going to settle this behind closed doors in a locker room or something.” Jim Ross.

The Death Triangle retained their titles at Full Gear, after Rey Fenix used a ring-bell hammer to escape from Omega’s One-Winged Angel finisher.

Tony Khan

After the controversy at AEW All Out, Tony Khan was adamantly against speaking about the matter, given that it was under investigation at the time.

With that investigation resolved, even Khan has addressed what happened, saying on the Full Gear press conference that he had no idea about what Punk was going to say at All Out.

While Punk’s AEW status is currently unclear, many expect that his deal will be bought out and he will be released by the promotion.