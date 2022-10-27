Investigation Into AEW All Out 2022 Backstage Fight is Over (Report)

The investigation into the backstage fight at AEW‘s All Out 2022 Pay-Per-View has reportedly reached its end.

After the show, CM Punk had explosive comments during the media scrum, lashing out at the Elite, former best friend Colt Cabana, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

After Punk’s comments, a fight broke out backstage resulting in Punk, the Elite and others being suspended.

The Investigation

After the fight, AEW arranged for a third-party investigation into the matter to determine what happened and who is responsible.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that while talent are banned from discussing the matter, the investigation is over.

“Everyone is still banned publicly from talking about what happened and the situation. The investigation is over and you can tell by who’s back and who’s not back [who will be punished.]” Dave Meltzer.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, a video promo teased the return of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and the trio was reported to be backstage.

This week’s Dynamite saw no mention of Punk, who is believed to have thrown the first punch.

CM Punk

There is a growing belief that CM Punk will lose his job with AEW as all signs have pointed to him instigating the fight.

On his show, Meltzer suggested that comments made by those close to Punk are a sign that the former World Champion is unhappy with the investigation.

“[Punk’s camp] mentioned that the investigation never talked to Lucy Guy [wife of Ace Steel who was present at the fight] which is true. They never did… He mentioned that which would tell you that he was not happy with the investigation.” Dave Meltzer.

Ace Steel, who aided Punk in the fight, was fired from AEW last week, presumably for his role in what happened.

Meltzer added that with AEW teasing the return of the Elite this week, while avoiding Punk, it is clear what the investigation has determined.

“If what happened, happened as he [Punk] claimed, it would be the other way around. He would be the one back and they would be the ones not back. So I think that is pretty clear as far as to what the investigation found.” Dave Meltzer.

Punk’s side have claimed that the Elite kicked the door open and instigated the fight, and if Punk threw the first punch, it was because he feared that the Bucks and Omega were about to fight him.