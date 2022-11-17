Tony Khan Praises CM Punk & Reveals if He Knew What He was Going to Say During His Media Scrum Rant

AEW President Tony Khan spoke today on a media call ahead of the Full Gear PPV this Saturday at the Prudential Center.

During the call, Tony was asked if CM Punk will be returning to the company and he dodged the question. CM Punk won the AEW World Championship for the 2nd time at AEW All Out on September 4th.

MJF returned after a hiatus to confront Punk at the end of the PPV. At the All Out media scrum, CM Punk went on a rant that spawned a brawl with The Elite, which then resulted in the AEW World and AEW Trios Champions beings suspended and stripped of their titles a few days after winning them.

On today’s Full Gear media call, the AEW President praised CM Punk for his contributions on screen in All Elite Wrestling but added that he cannot comment on if he will return to the company.

I can’t comment on that,” Tony Khan said. “I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW on-screen and certainly a lot of positive things to say about the things he did in AEW to date, and I can’t comment on that. But I do understand why you’d ask, and I appreciate you asking.

The AEW President was later asked if he had any idea of what the former two-time AEW World Champion was going to say in rant and why he didn’t make an effort to stop it. Tony claimed that he did not know what CM Punk was going to say and was focused on the rest of the media scrum.

I did not know — I never know exactly — I mean, no I did not know,” Tony Khan said. “But I will not comment beyond that except to say that I had Keith [Lee] and Swerve [Strickland] coming up right after that and Toni Storm after that.

