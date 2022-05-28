Jim Ross Thinks One AEW Star Should Be Used More

Jim Ross believes that one AEW talent is rather underutilized.

AEW has a stacked roster. One criticism of the company has been that so many names are brought in that there’s no room for them on TV.

A good chunk of wrestlers are seen on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation as a result.

Lance Archer Underutilized?

(via AEW)

During an edition of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW play-by-play ace Jim Ross expressed his belief that Lance Archer could be used more on TV.

“Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake [Roberts] in. We have such a young roster that you can’t get too many mentors, coaches, or whatever you want to say. Tony did a good job with that. I liked the pairing of Lance Archer and Jake.

“I think Lance is one of the more underutilized guys in the wrestling business.

“Big, rugged son of a gun. Nice man, reliable. You can’t get too many Lance Archer’s on your roster, I can promise you that. I thought that was a smart hire, and it came out of the blue to me.

“I’m not involved in the hiring or firing of talent in AEW, nor do I want to be. I’ve done that and been there. I’m happy that Tony made that hire, and it was good for all of us.”

Quotes via 411Mania.com.