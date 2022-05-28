Thursday, June 2, 2022
Jim Ross Thinks One AEW Star Should Be Used More

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jim Ross
Jim Ross believes that one AEW talent is rather underutilized.

AEW has a stacked roster. One criticism of the company has been that so many names are brought in that there’s no room for them on TV.

A good chunk of wrestlers are seen on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation as a result.

Lance Archer Underutilized?

During an edition of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW play-by-play ace Jim Ross expressed his belief that Lance Archer could be used more on TV.

“Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake [Roberts] in. We have such a young roster that you can’t get too many mentors, coaches, or whatever you want to say. Tony did a good job with that. I liked the pairing of Lance Archer and Jake.

“I think Lance is one of the more underutilized guys in the wrestling business.

“Big, rugged son of a gun. Nice man, reliable. You can’t get too many Lance Archer’s on your roster, I can promise you that. I thought that was a smart hire, and it came out of the blue to me.

“I’m not involved in the hiring or firing of talent in AEW, nor do I want to be. I’ve done that and been there. I’m happy that Tony made that hire, and it was good for all of us.”

Quotes via 411Mania.com.

