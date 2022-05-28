AEW Dark Spoilers From May 27

AEW Dark was taped at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada before and after the live AEW Rampage episode.

SEScoops correspondent Mike Chin was in attendance during AEW Dark and provided spoilers for the show.

Here are the spoilers for the AEW Dark taping from May 27:

Dark Order (John Silver, Evil Uno, 10) beat The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and Serpentico) in a six-man tag team match, John Silver got the pin for the victory.

Darby Allin beat Brandon Cutler by submission with a Scorpion Deathlock.

Anna Jay won a squash by KO in sleeper; after the match, Jade Cargill came out and confronted Jay with a staredown.

The House of Black won a trios squash with Buddy Murphy picking up the pin.

Riho, Skye Blue, and Yuka Sazaki beat Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura. Riho led the team to victory by picking up the pin.

Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fénix, and Penta El Zero Miedo) beat The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo).

Mercedes Martinez won a squash via submission.

The Butcher and The Blade beat Hunter Gray and Paul Titan with The Blade picking up the pin.

Anthony Ogogo beat Carlie Bravo by KO.

Jamie Hayter won a squash by pin.

Johnny Elite beat Marq Quen.

On the May 27 episode of Rampage, the opening match featured Matt Sydal taking on Bryan Danielson. Also, the semifinals of the women's Owen Hart Cup took place.

