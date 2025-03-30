Joe Weller Begins Wrestling Training and His Own ‘Road To WrestleMania’

Popular British YouTuber Joe Weller has stepped inside the squared circle to start his pro wrestling journey and even said that he is on his ‘Road to WrestleMania.’

Recently, WWE has been collaborating with social media influencers, including YouTubers and streamers and catering to larger audience across the globe. Influencers such as former WWE US Champion Logan Paul, KSI, and IShowSpeed have been heavily involved with the company and Joe Weller is seemingly next in line.

Weller boasts more than five million subscribers on YouTube and garnered more attention after dropping WWE references. After Weller taking a suplex from Logan Paul during the recent Sidemen Charity Match, the Brit has been eager to step inside the ring.

Joe Weller recently dropped a photo on social media, in which he was in a wrestling ring with British independent wrestlers Danny Black and Joe Lando. He then teased that he is on the road to WrestleMania as he captioned his photo:

“The road to Wrestlemania begins… My first wrestling class”

Joe Weller has been clear about performing for WWE but he said that he would want to do things the ‘respectable way’ by working his way up through the indies before entering the world of WWE. During an appearance on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive‘ podcast, Weller said: