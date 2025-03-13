YouTube Star Claims Triple H Once Kicked Him Out of WrestleMania

YouTuber star Joe Weller has claimed that Triple H once kicked him out of WrestleMania.

The social media star was known to make WWE-inspired videos back in the day. One of his most famous videos, where Weller did moves on a girl in a pool, also featured WWE legends Paul Heyman and Jim Ross.

He reflected on the time in a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Talking about his interaction with Heyman, Joe Weller revealed that the former ECW owner actually invited him to attend WrestleMania at the time:

“I went to a WrestleMania, Paul Heyman was like, ‘I love your video’, that swimming pool one, he was like ‘Come along, let’s make another one and I’ll get you in at WrestleMania, you can stay in the WWE hotel.'”

There Was No Embracing It At That Point: Joe Weller

Unfortunately for Joe Weller, social media celebrities at the time did not hold the same importance they do today. According to the YouTube star, the current WWE head of creative Triple H did not approve of Paul inviting him over, and The Game actually kicked him out:

“Fucking Triple H kicked me out. He was like, ‘Who’s this fucking YouTuber? Get out of here’. They were so not open to the YouTube stuff back then. I think he was still wrestling, But it was very much like, ‘Who the fuck’s this YouTuber?’, Like distance, there was no embracing of it back at that point. But Paul Heyman got it and we made a video, we made Brock Lesnar say, ‘Fuck you Joe’ and it was sick.”

Joe Weller later said that he often thinks about how different the situation would have been had social media been as important back then. Weller said that he would have loved to be in the position Logan Paul is in with WWE today.