Former AEW Star Calls Out the Company’s “Stale Ass” Shows

Former AEW star Joey Janela says AEW Dark has turned into a “stale ass” show that does “nothing for anyone” anymore.

Janela currently wrestles for GCW, but has some opinions about the way Tony Khan is booking the Dark. Janela claims short squash matches are “pointless bullshit for the sake of it” and a waste of everybody’s time.

Ironically, Janela’s rant about AEW Dark came while he was complimenting an AEW Dark match between Rey Fenix and AR Fox.

Rey Fenix vs AR Fox highlights from AEW Dark, awesome little sprint. pic.twitter.com/WIxibqMOOO — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ?? (@DrainBamager) November 2, 2022

Joey Janela Not a Fan of AEW Dark

While referencing the Fenix vs. Fox match, Janela said, “This is what Dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly,” before unloading his thoughts on what Dark has become since he left AEW.

“What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show. No one wants to watch fucking squash matches on YouTube in 2022, I understand if you’re introducing a new wrestler on tv then I’m all for squash matches. This is the reason for talent degression doing nothing but pointless bullshit for the sake of it.” Joey Janela on AEW utilizing squash matches

Janela says whenever he worked with enhancement talent, he’s made a point of having the matches be 60/40 or 50/50. He considers himself a big wrestling fan and he wouldn’t want to waste people’s time or degrade his own in-ring abilities through squash matches.

Discussion: Do squash matches serve a purpose in 2022? Can they be an effective tool for establishing new talent, or are they really a waste of everyone’s time?