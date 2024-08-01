Joey Janela Reveals He Has Been Diagnosed With Gallstone Pancreatitis

Former AEW wrestler Joey Janela has informed fans that he has been diagnosed with Gallstone Pancreatitis.

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, Janela announced that he had been dealing with insane pain and vomiting. He went to the hospital and was diagnosed with Gallstone Pancreatitis. ‘The Bad Boy’ mentioned that his wrestling schedule in August is uncertain and he will release some merchandise for the fans to help him with the medical bills.

“Well I’ve been in pain for quite a while, worst the past couple days along with insane vomiting. I braved through it to do a something at the limp bizkit concert and today had to check into a hospital. Turns out I have gallstone pancreatitis, my August schedule is uncertain for the time being, and bills gonna be through the roof. I’ll be trying to get some merch out there, should be in here for a minute.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines Gallstone Pancreatitis as a disease that causes inflammation and pain in the pancreas. It also makes enzymes that help digest and break down the foods you eat. This is part of the digestive process. However, sometimes a gallstone gets stuck in the common bile duct which blocks the pancreatic duct. This is known as gallstone pancreatitis.

Janela has been one of the prominent stars on the indie circuit. He has been performing in GCW and his last match took place at GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do 2024. At the event, he teamed with Effy and faced Blake Christian and Shane Mercer in a losing effort. In the past, he has a had run with AEW and he departed the promotion after his contract expired in 2022.

Earlier this year, Janela talked about his desire and the possibility of signing with WWE. The 35-year-old wrestler said that joining WWE remains his goal and a dream. He also said that he aims to work with NJPW and perform at the Tokyo Dome.

We here at SEScoops wish Joey Janela a full and speedy recovery.