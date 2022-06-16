Joey Janela is Suspicious of AEW Featuring Sonny Kiss on Dynamite

AEW star Sonny Kiss was featured on last night’s AEW Dynamite, but it wasn’t in a match.

Instead, the 28-year-old wrestler was part of a commercial celebrating Pride month, but the timing of this has been criticized by one ex-AEW talent.

Janela’s response

After the commercial aired, ex-AEW talent Joey Janela pointed out how Kiss was featured, but she hasn’t been used in a match on TV in years.

Sonny Kiss’ last match on AEW Dynamite was back on the October 21, 2020 edition of Dynamite, where she lost to Kenny Omega.

Janela said that AEW should “cut the bullsh*t,” insinuating that the only reason the company featured Kiss was due to Pride month.

You can check out Janela’s tweet below.

I heard @SonnyKissXO was finally on tv tonight! Oh yeah its June, & it was a Pride commercial of course!



Hasn’t been in a match on tv in like 2

Years, cut the bullshit — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 16, 2022

AEW and LGBTQ+

Anthony Bowens with his partner Michael, in a 2019 video where the AEW wrestler announced he solely identifies as gay.

Sonny Kiss is proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community but she isn’t the only star on AEW’s roster who is part of this group.

Anthony Bowens previously identified as bisexual, but revealed that he solely identifies as gay in a 2019 video.

Despite a recent injury, Bowens has appeared regularly on AEW programming as part of The Acclaimed.

Nyla Rose is a transgender woman and was the first transgender World champion in a major American promotion after capturing the Women’s World Championship in February 2020.

Diamante is openly gay and is in a relationship with Impact Wrestling star and former Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan.