John Laurinaitis’ Status For WWE SmackDown Tonight

The status of WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis for the June 17 episode of SmackDown is now clear.

Much has been made following a Wall Street Journal report. The news outlet revealed that the WWE board is investigating an alleged $3 million pact Vince McMahon made with a former employee.

McMahon was said to have had an affair with the women. A source from the report claimed that Vince passed the woman onto Laurinaitis “like a toy.”

John Laurinaitis Will Not Attend SmackDown

(via WWE)

Many have speculated that John Laurinaitis will ultimately be the scapegoat in this situation. At least for right now, he’s definitely feeling some of the effects.

PWInsider is reporting that Laurinaitis will not be attending the SmackDown taping in Minneapolis tonight.

Reports have been surfacing that a lot of female talent in WWE have felt uncomfortable about Johnny “Ace.”

One current anonymous female star in WWE told Fightful that she’d rather have her belongings sent to her in a trash bag if she’s fired than have to deal with Laurinaitis.

Vince McMahon is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show amid the allegations and the news that he’s voluntarily stepped back as WWE CEO and Chairman.

