Vince McMahon Set to Appear on WWE SmackDown Tonight

In the midst of an investigation, Vince McMahon will be making an appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The June 17 episode of SmackDown will take place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his gold on the line against Riddle. If Riddle loses, he can never challenge Roman for the gold again.

We’ll also get to see a “Last Laugh” match between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. Max Dupri will also unveil the first member of his Maximum Male Models faction.

Vince McMahon Appearance

WWE has also announced that Vince McMahon will be making an appearance during a crucial time.

Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. pic.twitter.com/6XEEDwR0Hy — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2022

McMahon is being investigated by the WWE board for allegedly making a $3 million pact with an ex-employee. He reportedly had an affair with the woman and paid her to keep quiet.

As a result of the investigation, McMahon has stepped down from his role as WWE CEO and Chairman for now. Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO and Chairwoman.

He will retain his role as far as WWE creative is concerned.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince is expected to address the talent before SmackDown goes on the air.

Keep it locked on the SEScoops homepage for live coverage of WWE SmackDown tonight.