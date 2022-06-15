Female WWE Star Slams John Laurinaitis Amid Allegations

A WWE female star has spoken out after news broke of an investigation on Vince McMahon‘s alleged $3 million pact.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is in hot water following a report from The Wall Street Journal. The report revealed that the WWE board is investigating allegations that McMahon gave a former employee a secret $3 million dollar settlement to keep quiet about their affair.

The report notes that the employee’s salary went up from $100,000 to $200,000 when she began having sexual relations with McMahon.

WWE Talent On John Laurinaitis

(via WWE)

John Laurinaitis, the head of WWE Talent Relations, is also involved in the investigation. It’s been alleged that McMahon passed the ex-WWE employee to Laurinaitis “like a toy.”

One anonymous female WWE talent briefly spoke to Fightful and she made it clear that she does not feel comfortable around John Laurinaitis.

“I’d rather get all my s**t sent to me in a trash bag when I get fired than have to deal with him, and neither are good options.” Anonymous WWE female talent on John Laurinaitis

There is a feeling among many within the industry that Laurinaitis could soon find himself out of a job. That isn’t a report but just the general feeling.

Sean Ross Sapp noted during a recent live stream that several former female WWE workers have told him that they didn’t feel comfortable around Laurinaitis.

As far as McMahon goes, the ramifications could be significant. Some experts are saying that this is the biggest threat to his power within WWE since the steroid trial.

That isn’t to compare the two situations either. With the steroid trial, Vince was facing prison time and had plans in place if he had been found guilty of distributing steroids to his roster.

Nonetheless, this is a serious situation and we’ll keep you posted as updates continue to roll out.