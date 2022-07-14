Thursday, July 14, 2022
Johnny Gargano Calls Two AEW Tag Teams Once in a Generation

By Thomas Lowson
Johnny Gargano
All Elite Wrestling is home to some of the most popular tag teams in current-day wrestling, with plenty of duos, trios, and stables in the company.

In October 2019, the promotion introduced the AEW World Tag Team Championships, allowing teams to compete with a specific goal in mind.

There are a lot of stand-out tag teams in AEW, but according to one former NXT Champion, two of the teams on the roster stand out above the rest.

One of a Kind

From 2015-2017, Johnny Gargano was part of DIY, a popular tag team in NXT alongside Tommaso Ciampa.

The pair had a run as NXT Tag Team Champions, but Gargano’s favorite teams right now are in AEW.

While on Good Karma Wrestling, Gargano has a lot of praise for FTR and the Young Bucks.

“FTR, Revival, whatever you want to call them, they’ve been one of the best tag teams for a very, very, very, very, very long time, and me and Tommaso were lucky enough to have that series with them where we did Takeover: Brooklyn and Takeover: Toronto and have those tag team matches with those two guys because, for my money, they are the best tag team in the world currently. And I always, I said for a very, very, long time and I still do believe this, FTR and Young Bucks are just once in a generation tag teams.”

Both FTR and the Bucks have had reigns as AEW World Tag Team Champions, with the latter currently in their second reign.

Johnny Gargano Not Ruling Out WWE Return
