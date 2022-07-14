Johnny Gargano Calls Two AEW Tag Teams Once in a Generation

All Elite Wrestling is home to some of the most popular tag teams in current-day wrestling, with plenty of duos, trios, and stables in the company.

In October 2019, the promotion introduced the AEW World Tag Team Championships, allowing teams to compete with a specific goal in mind.

There are a lot of stand-out tag teams in AEW, but according to one former NXT Champion, two of the teams on the roster stand out above the rest.

One of a Kind

From 2015-2017, Johnny Gargano was part of DIY, a popular tag team in NXT alongside Tommaso Ciampa.

The pair had a run as NXT Tag Team Champions, but Gargano’s favorite teams right now are in AEW.

While on Good Karma Wrestling, Gargano has a lot of praise for FTR and the Young Bucks.

“FTR, Revival, whatever you want to call them, they’ve been one of the best tag teams for a very, very, very, very, very long time, and me and Tommaso were lucky enough to have that series with them where we did Takeover: Brooklyn and Takeover: Toronto and have those tag team matches with those two guys because, for my money, they are the best tag team in the world currently. And I always, I said for a very, very, long time and I still do believe this, FTR and Young Bucks are just once in a generation tag teams.”

Both FTR and the Bucks have had reigns as AEW World Tag Team Champions, with the latter currently in their second reign.