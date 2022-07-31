Johnny Gargano Mentions Pros & Cons With AEW and WWE

Fans have been wondering what the future holds for former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano since becoming a free agent. He has taken time away from professional wrestling once his WWE contract expired in December.

During that time off, he and his wife Candice LeRae, welcomed their first child into the world, Quill Lewis Gargano, in February of this year.

Gargano who took part of Starrcast V, spoke of his love for NXT Black and Gold and Triple H. When asked about a potential return to WWE with Triple H back in charge, Gargano replied, “Everyone loves Hunter. This time period of my life has given me a unique opportunity to sit back and surgery the landscape of everything.”

“If I would have made a decision immediately, who knows what would have happened. The fact that I told myself that I was going to sit back, watch what happens, and make a decision based off that. I love things where both places are going. There are pros and cons, get it, cons, Khans, wordplay. I love what both places are doing.”

When Gargano was asked what was next for him, he replied,

“What’s next for me is I’m going to go home and change a diaper. If people thought I was going to come here and be like, ‘I’m going to show up then,’ I’m not going to say that because I don’t have an answer yet. I haven’t made up my mind or made a decision yet.”

“We’re lucky as wrestlers and wrestling fans that we are living in a world where there are options and choices out there. There is talent all over the world and both places that I haven’t wrestled yet, that I want to wrestle. I’m all about right place, right time, right opportunity.

“My favorite time period as a wrestling fan was the Attitude Era where people would show up. You never knew. The internet wasn’t like, ‘this person is showing then and here.’ It’s all about surprises. That’s the fun thing about being a wrestling fan. Being surprised.

“Whatever I can do to add that element of surprise and protect my surprise, I’m going to keep protecting it.”

Gargano hasn’t competed inside a wrestling ring since December 5, 2021 where he was on the losing end of the WarGames match between Team 2.0 and Team Black & Gold.

Gargano was trending during last night’s SummerSlam event due to fans speculating he would appear on the event.

