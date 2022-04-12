Johnny Gargano Not Ruling Out WWE Return

Arguably the hottest free agent in professional wrestling, former NXT star Johnny Gargano isn’t ruling out a return to WWE.

Gargano’s contract with WWE ran out back in December, and the former NXT Champion decided not to re-sign. Over the course of his run with WWE, Gargano was a huge part of the NXT brand, racking up an NXT Title run, three NXT North American Championship wins, and an NXT Tag Team Title run with Tommaso Ciampa.

However, after several years on NXT, Gargano felt his character was getting a bit stale, and decided to set out for greener pastures. Now, a few months after leaving WWE, Gargano opened up about his free agency situation during an interview on Your Story with Mike Wexler.

In regards to where he could end up next, Gargano says a WWE return is possible, as he has some unfulfilled goals in the company he hadn’t yet accomplished.

“I mean all my options are open right now, I am very open about that,” Gargano said (via Wrestling Inc.). “I don’t know what I want to do yet. It’s one of those things where I am kind of in a time period of my life where I am figuring that out. I am figuring out what my goal is, what lasting legacy I want to leave. I do have a lot of unfulfilled things in WWE that I still want to accomplish.

“So, there is WWE, there’s AEW, there’s New Japan, there’s doing a run on the indie scene. There’s a lot of things that I am kind of debating, working at right now. I don’t know when, and I don’t where I am going to return. But, I promise you when I do you all will know.”

Of course, there’s no shortage of promotions for Johnny Gargano to choose from. Obviously All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a hot spot for talents leaving WWE at the moment. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is also an option for the 34-year-old. It will be interesting to see where “Johnny Wrestling” ultimately lands when it’s all said and done.