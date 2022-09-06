Johnny Gargano Returning to Action Next Week on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE recently after spending nine months as a free agent.

He and his wife, former NXT Superstar Candice LeRae, welcomed a baby into the family and exited the company. Johnny returned on the August 22nd edition of WWE RAW from Toronto, Canada. He got a tremendous reaction from the crowd and claimed that he wanted to become Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and perform at WrestleMania and WWE was the only place to do that.

Money in the Bank winner Theory, now known as Austin Theory, interrupted and got a Superkick to the face.

Johnny Gargano’s Return Match Announced For RAW Next Week

Gargano was interviewed backstage tonight during RAW and was interrupted by Theory once again. Austin attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Both WWE Superstars were down and it appeared that he picked the perfect time to cash in. Unfortunately for Theory, he was unable to cash in because he received a massive right hand to the face courtesy of Tyson Fury.

The 25-year-old came up short once again tonight against Kevin Owens and was pissed off when he interrupted Gargano’s interview backstage. Johnny announced that he will be returning to the ring next week to Theory but did not name him as the opponent.

Next week live on Monday Night RAW, Johnny Wrestling after nine months returns to in-ring action.

NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@JohnnyGargano returns to in-ring action. But who will his opponent be? ? pic.twitter.com/Nm9NPz0691 — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022

