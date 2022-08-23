Johnny Gargano Returns to WWE on Raw

In the third hour of Monday’s WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano walked out to the ring to a big ovation.

Gargano cut a promo about his accomplishments in NXT before telling a story about how he wondered for a long time if he even wanted to do this still. Gargano recalled having big dreams as a kid and becoming the Intercontinental and WWE Champion. He said he can never fail if he bets on himself, and that’s what he is doing. He said that he’s back in WWE and just getting started.

The Way Reunion

Theory walked out and said a lot has happened in the last nine months. Gargano said it’s great to see how much Theory has changed. Theory said he’s on his way to becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and brought up everything he’s accomplished. Theory said everything he’s done is everything Gargano has dreamed of doing. Theory thanked him for what he did for him in NXT, but noted that he’s now the veteran, and Gargano is now the rookie. Theory said Gargano can get behind him or go away. Theory wanted a high five, and Gargano super kicked him to end the segment.

Following an assault by Grayson Waller intended to put Gargano out of commission on television, he ended his tenure in WWE NXT in December of last year as he decided to not re-sign with the company.

Ahead of the birth of his first child, Quill, Gargano took time off to be with his wife, Candice LeRae. He had previously teased that he “caught the itch” to pick up wrestling once more and has participated in meet-and-greet events.

Gargano previously stated that he still had unfinished business with the WWE, but he also believed that all of his options are open to him. Therefore, he had not yet made up his mind about what to do next and had remained a free agent.

It was recently reported that following Triple H being put into charge of talent relations and creative, he wanted to bring Gargano back and put Shawn Michaels up to the task to get it done.