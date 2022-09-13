Johnny Gargano Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Johnny Gargano stepped back inside the squared circle for the first time in several months on Monday night.

Gargano ended his tenure in WWE NXT in December of last year as he decided not to re-sign with the company. Ahead of the birth of his first child, Quill, Gargano took time off to be with his wife, Candice LeRae.

Gargano made his return to WWE last month. Between the two stints, Gargano didn’t work a single match and got out of shape a bit to let his body recover. On Raw, Gargano beat Chad Gable in a singles match.

Johnny Gargano Opens up on the Body Transformation

In a post on Instagram, Gargano shared photos and discussed his body transformation. Here is an excerpt from the lengthy post that you can see below:

“When I left wrestling in December I decided I wanted a complete mental and physical break from everything that I correlated with wrestling. Diet and training goes hand in hand with that to me. It’s unfortunately a cosmetic business and a part of the job. I’ve been “dieting and training” (probably horribly wrong my first 10 years) for my entire wrestling career. That’s almost 18 years. I grew incredibly tired of it and didn’t enjoy it. My inner fat kid missed being able to eat whatever I wanted without counting macros or “planning a cheat day” and then feeling guilty and feeling gross half naked on TV. It was a vicious cycle that gave me a horrible relationship with food. The thing I looked forward to the most being off.. was being able to eat and not being judged.

In the same way I wanted to miss wrestling.. I wanted to miss diet and exercise. In hopes that my passion would reignite and when I was ready to come back I could be completely re-energized and attack this thing with everything I got. To be the best version of myself possible. From December to April.. I ate anything I wanted daily! Me and Candice (pregnant for a few of those months) tore up Uber Eats! It was great! I wanted to go full “Dad Bod” and I did! I trained here and there but with no rhyme or reason. As the months went on though.. it turned out like I hoped.. Food wasn’t special anymore. I missed being dialed in.. and having abs.

So in April I decided I wanted to get to work. I didn’t know where or when I was coming back but I wanted to get ready and I knew it would take time given the damage I did. How my career ended up was out of my control but the thing I could control is the work I put in and how I looked when the time came..”