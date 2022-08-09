Johnny Gargano Teases Wrestling Return Soon: ‘Keep Watching’

Johnny Gargano teases that he could be returning to professional wrestling soon.

Gargano recently took part in the Asylum Virtual signing, where he discussed several professional wrestling topics.

One such question was regarding Triple H taking over WWE creative, and former NXT talents returning to WWE as a result.

The former NXT star admitted he has been watching and keeping up with what’s going on in the professional wrestling world. He then concluded by saying he and his wife, Candice LeRae, will be showing up at someplace somewhere.

“I’ve seen. I’ve noticed. It’s exciting times all around. You never know what could happen. Keep watching, we’re [him and wife Candice LeRae] going to show up at some point, wherever that may be.

“We’re living in a crazy world where anything can go down. You never know what can happen on Mondays or Fridays anymore. We’ll be making some magic at some point in the future, I promise.”

Gargano was previously with WWE from 2015 to 2021. He became a key piece of the NXT brand throughout his entire run, not moving up to the main roster during that time.

His run resulted in an NXT Title win, three NXT North American Title wins, and an NXT Tag Team Title win. His contract with WWE expired this past December and he decided not to re-sign.

Currently, Gargano is a free agent and has not signed with any major professional wrestling promotion as of this writing.

However, due to his good relationship Triple H in WWE, and the fact that “The Game” is now head of creative, many expect Gargano to return soon.

