What Happened With Jon Moxley After Full Gear Went Off Air

Jon Moxley was comforted by his Blackpool Combat Club teammates after Full Gear went off of the air, moments after he lost the AEW World Championship to MJF.

After MJF big win, the Blackpool Combat Club – Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, came over to comfort Jon Moxley and explained to him what had happened. #aew #andnew #aewfullgear pic.twitter.com/aOazootLkC — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) November 20, 2022

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring after the match. Moxley is seen coming to and angrily reacting as the other BCC members inform him of the betrayal of William Regal, who tossed MJF his trademark brass knuckles. MJF struck Moxley and pinned him for the victory to become the new AEW World Champion.

Moxley then seems to come to terms with the events of the night, and he and the three other members all hugged Moxley. The crowd had a “Thank you Mox” chant as well. He reportedly threw a chair to the ground and left through the crowd.

Moxley has been rumored to be taking a break after Full Gear. His initial vacation was pushed back after the events of the previous post-event presser. However, it remains what will happen to BCC after Regal’s betrayal.