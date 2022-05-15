Juice Robinson Wins IWGP United States Heavyweight Title At NJPW Capital Collision

Juice Robinson is now a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship was at stake in the main event of NJPW Capital Collision.

Hiroshi Tanahashi was the titleholder going into the event. He put the gold on the line against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Juice Robinson in a four-way match.

The action was held inside the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

The match ended in controversy as Juice hit a low blow on Ospreay and landed his finisher for the three-count. The real controversy wasn’t in the low blow, as this four-way match was No DQ.

Ospreay seemingly had his foot under the rope but the referee never noticed. It’s yet another Ospreay match that ends with more questions than answers.

Take a look at the finish courtesy of FITE TV: