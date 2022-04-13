Juice Robinson Claims He’s Done at NJPW

Juice Robinson appears to be done with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) when he contract expires later this month.

Robinson recently joined Wrestling Observer Live and revealed that his current contract with NJPW is set to expire on April 30, and when the time comes, he has not plans on re-signing with the promotion.

“I don’t have plans to travel back over [to Japan],” Robinson said (via WrestlingNews.co). “I am at the end of my contract. I did an extra three month extension and that ends April 30th so that will be that. I will not be wrestling under the New Japan banner any longer.”

Robinson’s initial contract with NJPW expired back on January 31, however, as he mentioned, he signed a three-month extension through the end of April. Now, Robinson is set to become a free agent, and there’s no telling where he could end up. However, it’s probably easy to guess where he won’t end up.

Aside from NJPW, Robinson also had a stint with WWE back in 2011. He wrestled for Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) when it was part of WWE’s developmental program, and even saw it morph into WWE NXT before departing from the company in 2015.

Robinson then joined NJPW in 2015, where he continued working for the next seven years, while also making appearances for Ring Of Honor (ROH). During his run with NJPW, Robinson captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title twice, along with an IWGP Tag Team Title win alongside David Finlay. Now that his time in NJPW is behind him, perhaps Juice Robinson has his eyes set on the likes of IMPACT Wrestling or All Elite Wrestling (AEW).