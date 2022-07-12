What Happened With Dolph Ziggler After WWE Raw Went Off The Air?

The July 11 episode of WWE Raw has come and gone but what happened after the show?

This edition of the red brand show emanated from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. The episode featured the return of Brock Lesnar.

There was also a Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Carmella. Fans also witnessed WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley team up with Riddle to take on Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory and Seth Rollins.

When Cameras Stopped Rolling

Before the USA Network broadcast went off the air, Dolph Ziggler nailed Theory with a Super Kick. This was after Dolph cost Theory his tag team match against Riddle and Bobby Lashley.

Theory was caught in an RKO from Riddle and pinned. Theory had attempted to cheat by putting his feet on the ropes during a pin, but Dolph shoved him off. That caused a distraction, followed by the RKO.

There was no dark match when this week’s episode of WWE Raw went off the air. Instead, Dolph Ziggler posed for the crowd.

It’s important to note that WWE had been testing the waters with a Theory vs. Dolph program during a July 10 house show.

WWE had a digital exclusive where Carmella was interviewed after her count-out victory over Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Raw Talk was also aired after the USA Network broadcast.