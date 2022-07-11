WWE RAW Results (7/11/22): Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman, Title Match, Dolph Ziggler Returns

WWE RAW aired live tonight from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Brock Lesnar returned to deliver a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of their Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE RAW Results (7/11)

Finn Balor def. Rey Mysterio

Carmella def. Bianca Belair via count-out (Belair retains the RAW Women’s Championship)

AJ Styles & Ezekiel def. The Miz & Ciampa via DQ

Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H.

Omos & The Usos def. R-Truth & The Street Profits

Riddle & Lashley def. Seth Rollins & Theory

Here are the takeaways from tonight’s WWE RAW:

Brock Lesnar Returned

Brock Lesnar returned to kick off this week’s WWE RAW. Lesnar last appeared a few weeks ago and attacked Roman Reigns. Last Friday on SmackDown, Paul Heyman told Roman Reigns that he had to become a savage to slay The Beast.

He kicked off his promo by saying “well God bless Texas” and thanked the crowd for the reaction. Lesnar said a Texas phrase “pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered” and vowed to slaughter Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam.

Paul Heyman quickly interrupted and the crowd greeted him with a “you suck!” chant. Heyman joked that Brock does not suck and complained that the barbaric nature of a Last Man Standing match plays right into The Beast’s hands.

Heyman noted that it doesn’t matter to Brock if he puts him down for a ten count or sends him to the morgue. Paul added that Brock is not a man, he is an avenging bad ass that wants revenge against his Tribal Chief.

Paul said that we are approaching 700 days as Roman Reigns as the champion and this is one streak that Brock Lesnar will not conquer. Heyman claimed that he is willing to train Roman Reigns to stick his hand up Brock’s ass and rip out Lesnar’s heart if he has to. Money in the Bank winner Theory interrupted and grabbed a microphone.

Theory stood on a platform that was next to the entrance ramp. Theory vowed to get his US Championship back at SummerSlam and cash in later in the night to become the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ever. Lesnar challenged him to a fight right now but Theory declined. Theory then rolled footage of Brock Lesnar hitting Theory with an F5 from off the top of a pod during Elimination Chamber.

The former US Champion claimed that Brock only cares about himself and that he wanted to show the footage because he didn’t forget. Alpha Academy showed up behind Brock Lesnar and Otis hopped on the ring apron. Otis entered the ring with Brock Lesnar and as Gable attacked from behind. Gable got in a chop block but Lesnar laughed it off.

Brock hit Otis with a Clothesline and delivered a Suplex to Gable. Lesnar grabbed the steel steps and bashed Alpha Academy with them several times. Brock retrieved a steel chair and beat them down some more before planting Chad with a Belly to Belly outside the ring. Lesnar put Otis through the announce table with an F5 to end the segment.

Finn Balor Told Rey Mysterio That He Was A Bad Father

Rey Mysterio battled Finn Balor in the first match of the night. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio were ringside for the match. Damian cut a promo before the action and claimed that what happened to The Mysterios was justice. Priest noted that Rey will be celebrating 20 years in WWE at Madison Square Garden in a couple of weeks. He suggested that Rey is done and has nothing left to offer Dominik. Priest wanted Dominik to join The Judgement Day to step out of his father’s shadow.

Finn Balor claimed that Edge was a bad leader and that Rey is one as well. Balor shouted that Rey is a bad father and the crowd booed. Dominik declined the join the croup and a brawl broke out as RAW went to a break. The action started off back and forth. Rey sent Balor out of the ring and he got distracted by Dominik. Rey capitalized with a dive through the ropes into a Sunset Flip Powerbomb as RAW went to another break.

Balor wound up defeating Rey with the Coup de Grace. After the match, Balor and Damian Priest told Dominik to think about joining The Judgement Day before exiting the ring.

The RAW Women’s Championship Matched Ended Via A Count-Out

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Carmella in a Money in the Bank rematch. Before the title match, Becky Lynch cut a promo and demanded a title match at SummerSlam. Big Time Becks was then ringside for the title match.

Belair dominated the action early and taunted Carmella while doing so. Bianca slammed Carmella down to the mat and went for a Standing Moonsault but the challenger got her knees up. Carmella connected with the X-Factor and went for the cover but Bianca kicked out at two.

Carmella knocked Beliar out of the ring but the RAW Women’s Champion tripped up the challenger on the ring apron. Belair climbed to the top turnbuckle but Carmella rolled out of the ring. Bianca followed her out there and went for a Suplex. Carmella escaped but Belair shoved her into the ring post.

Becky Lynch tried to attack Bianca but Belair was ready. However, the distraction was enough to get Belair counted out. Carmella won the match via count but the title did not switch hands. Becky laughed and retreated up the entrance ramp as Beliar planted Carmella with the KOD.

The Following Match Ended In A Disqualification

Ciampa was a guest on Miz TV tonight on RAW. He aligned with The Miz recently and attacked AJ Styles. Ciampa claimed that nobody commands the people’s attention more than The Miz and Miz told him that he was correct about that. The Miz boasted about carrying Logan Paul to a victory over The Mysterios at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles interrupted and claimed that The Miz just got someone to do his dirty work. Styles got in the ring and grabbed a chair but Miz and Ciampa retreated out of the ring. Ezekiel’s music hit and introduced himself as Elias’ younger brother to AJ Styles. He said that he talked to Adam Pearce and asked for a tag team match. Ezekiel and AJ shook hands as Ciampa & The Miz threw a tantrum outside the ring.

Ezekiel and Ciampa started off the action. Ciampa battled out of a headlock and drove Zeke to the corner. The former NXT Champion unloaded some chops to Ezekiel’s chest in the corner of the ring. Ezekiel responded with some chops of his own before The Miz tagged in.

The Miz got in some offense before tagging Ciampa back in. Miz hit Ezekiel with a cheap shot and Ciampa followed it up with a knee strike. The Miz bounced Ezekiel’s head off the announce table and taunted the crowd as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles hit The Miz with a Gutbuster and went for the cover but the A-Lister kicked out at two. AJ knocked Ciampa off the ring apron but turned around into a DDT from The Miz for a near fall. Styles escaped the Skull Crushing Finale and planted Miz with an Ushigoroshi.

Ciampa broke up the cover attempt but Ezekiel sent him out of the ring. AJ then got The Miz in the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but Ciampa broke it up. Ciampa apparently punched AJ Styles too much and the match ended via DQ.

Alexa Bliss & Asuka Picked Up A Win

Asuka & Alexa Bliss faced Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop tonight in a Women’s Tag Team match on RAW. Nikki A.S.H. and Asuka began the action. Asuka hit a shoulder tackle and tagged in Alexa Bliss.

Nikki slammed Alexa down to the mat and tagged in Doudrop. Bliss caught Nikki with a knee to the face and Double Knees to the midsection. Alexa was unaware that Doudrop had tagged in and turned around into a shoulder tackle.

Doudrop planted Alexa with a Body Slam and tagged in Nikki A.S.H. Nikki connected with a Neckbreaker for a near fall and then applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Alexa escaped and tagged in Asuka.

Nikki leaped off the top turnbuckle but Asuka was ready for her. Asuka unloaded a series of kicks before dropping Doudrop with a Dropkick. Bliss tagged in as Doudrop dragged Asuka out of the ring. Asuka slammed Doudrop down as Nikki battled with Alexa. Bliss connected with a DDT for the pinfall victory.

The Usos & Omos def. The Street Profits & R-Truth

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos came to the ring for a promo tonight. It was announced that they will defend the titles against The Street Profits once again at Money in the Bank. However, there will be a mystery special guest referee for the match. Street Profits interrupted but then R-Truth randomly joined the party.

R-Truth said he is a certified marriage counselor and certified to fly one of them “Top Gun airplanes”. R-Truth pretended to be a referee and showed off his three count. Jimmy Uso told R-Truth to stop and take his “clown ass” backstage. R-Truth challenged both Jimmy and Jey to a fight before Omos’ theme hit. Omos and MVP made their way to the ring and a brawl broke out. Omos leveled R-Truth with a big boot to end the segment.

The Usos and Omos then battled Street Profits & R-Truth in a 6-man tag team match. The action started out back and forth for the first few minutes. Omos knocked R-Truth out of the ring and hit him with a shoulder tackle as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Omos launched R-Truth into the turnbuckle and Jey tagged in.

Montez Ford tagged in and delivered a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. Ford knocked Omos off the ring apron with an Enziguri and then Dawkins shoved him into the ring post. Montez lifted Jimmy up in the Electric Chair and Angelo connected with a flying uppertcut for a near fall. Jey planted Montez with a massive Neckbreaker but turned around into a slam from R-Truth.

R-Truth made the “you can’t see me” motion like John Cena and set up for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Omos broke it up. Dawkins hit Jimmy with a Corkscrew Splash in the corner of the ring. Omos tagged in and hit Dawkins with the Chokebomb for the pinfall victory.

Dolph Ziggler Returned & Attacked Theory

WWE originally announced that Bobby Lashley would be issuing an Open Challenge for the United States Championship tonight. Instead, he teamed up with Riddle to face Seth Rollins and Theory in the main event.

Rollins and Theory isolated Riddle in the ring to start off the match. Riddle battled back with a flurry of kicks in the corner of the ring. Bobby Lashley tagged in and Theory caught him with a boot to the face. Rollins tagged in and Lashley slammed them both down to the canvas.

Dolph Ziggler returned and made his way to the ring in a suit. Ziggler took a seat ringside as Rollins beat Riddle down in the ring. Seth slammed Riddle down to the mat and applied a Headlock as Ziggler looked on. Lashley tagged in and connected with a Powerslam on Rollins. Theory broke up the cover and Bobby planted him with a Chokeslam.

Seth knocked Lashley to the canvas and made his way to the top rope. Rollins connected with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Lashley kicked out at two. Riddle tagged in and hit Theory with a Powerslam and followed it up with a DDt. Riddle geared up for the RKO but Seth dragged Theory out of the ring.

Lashley delivered a Spear to Rollins through the barricade. Back in the ring, Riddle went for the RKO but Theory blocked it. Theory rolled Riddle up and put his boots on the ropes but Dolph Ziggler shoved Theory’s feet away. Riddle then planted Theory with an RKO for the pinfall victory. After the match, Ziggler got in the ring and leveled Theory with a Superkick to close the show.