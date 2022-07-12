Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE Raw, Destroys Tag Team (Video)

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE Monday Night Raw and got physical.

Brock showed up at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on July 11. His promo was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who promised that he will prepare Roman Reigns to conquer Brock one more time.

Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory then made his way out and reminded Brock that he hasn’t forgotten about being F5’d off the Elimination Chamber pod back in February.

Brock Lesnar Decimates Alpha Academy

Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy made the cardinal sin of trying to attack Brock Lesnar. They paid for it dearly, especially Otis.

Lesnar ended up attacking the former tag team champions with stairs and chairs. He then slammed Otis through the announce table with an F5.

Lesnar is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on July 30 at SummerSlam.

The action will be held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.