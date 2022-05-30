Jurassic Express Retain Tag Team Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) had the deck stacked against them when they defended the AEW Tag Team Titles against Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match at this year’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match was wild. There was a scary spot where Starks fell off the apron and landed on his neck. Strickland hit an outside dive then Lee. Lee and Strickland hit a powerbomb/foot stomp combo on Jungle Boy. Jurassic Express hit their finisher for the win.

That bout was set up on the May 18th edition of Dynamite when Lee and Strickland defeated The WorkHorsemen, which earned them a spot in the top five tag team rankings.

Post-match, Starks, and Hobbs confronted Strickland and Lee before Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy appeared where Cage issued the pay-per-view challenge to both teams.

Jurassic Express won the Tag Team Titles on the January 5th edition of Dynamite by beating The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix). Heading into this show, they held the titles for over 140 days.

Time will tell whether AEW continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into Wednesday’s Dynamite.