Kane Provides an Update About his Wrestling Career

For decades, Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, dominated WWE, ever since his impactful debut at the 1997 In Your House: Bad Blood Pay Per View.

A multi-time WWE World Champion, Intercontinental and Tag Champion, Kane is also a former Mr. Money Money in the Bank, having held the SmackDown briefcase in 2010.

More recently, Kane has traded his seat in hell for a mayoral office, becoming Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and recently winning re-election.

No More Bumps

Kane’s age and work outside WWE has made his appearances for the company become more and more infrequent in recent years.

Now, the “Devil’s Favorite Demon” has given an update on his career, and has seemingly confirmed his retirement from wrestling.

Speaking on ‘The Right View,’ Jacobs addressed his future in wrestling, and doesn’t plan on wrestling again (via 411 Mania.)

” I don’t want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don’t know if I could get back up at this point.” Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs seemingly confirms his retirement from professional wrestling.

Other Roles

Kane’s days as a wrestler may be over, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has something to give to the industry.

In the interview, Kane spoke about his recent appearance at Summerslam, where he announced the attendance for the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former WWE World Champion said it was “awesome” that he can still have a role even if he is not wrestling anymore.

He added that being a WWE alum has given him an edge in Politics, as his fame often allows him to connect with people.