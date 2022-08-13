Kayla Sparks Comments On Being The First Person To Be On SmackDown & Rampage In The Same Night (Exclusive)

Kayla Sparks recently spoke with SEScoops Correspondent Steve Fall about her work with AEW and WWE, and also reflected on appearing on SmackDown and Rampage in the same night.

Double Duty?

On February 23, 2022, AEW taped the February 25 episode of Rampage. That night of tapings featured two Kayla Sparks matches; one on Dark: Elevation and the other on Rampage.

Kayla competed against Serena Deeb in The Professor’s Five Minute Rookie Challenge Match. Kayla would go on to lose this match at the tapings, however, that Friday she would also pop up on SmackDown.

On the February 25, 2022 episode of SmackDown, Sparks was featured on the Los Lotharios kiss came. Later that night, the episode of Rampage that Sparks appeared on aired. This made Sparks the first person to ever appear on SmackDown and Rampage on the same night.

How It Came Together

Kayla reflected on this experience when speaking with SEScoops Correspondent Steve Fall:

“See, that means a lot to me. Thank you. I mean, I’m still blown away. I’m still it’s so mind blowing that that even happened. Like I just, you know, ever since I came back to wrestling, my goal is like WWE, and you know, AEW, has been great to me too. So any opportunity that, you know, comes my way. I’m just always hustling and grinding and just, you know, take what I can. And so that actually was a that was all luck, I guess, or the universe if you believe in all that like the signs and stuff, which I’m like, I’m silly, I believe in all that stuff.

Filming Both Shows

But like it was, where was I? I was in Bridgeport, Connecticut for AEW Rampage that night. I actually had to two matches, I was on AEW Dark: Elevation with Nyla Rose, Diamante. And that was like a trios match, and that was earlier, and then later on. I you know, you saw on there I wrestled Serena Deb, who I was really excited to wrestle her because she’s, she actually was in like, the women’s revolution. Like I have so much like respect for her. And I, I mentioned that, like, you know, it’s just awesome to see her still in the ring and killing it. But yeah, that was crazy to be on Rampage.

So they filmed it that Wednesday. And then Friday, I knew I was going to WWE. I was invited there for extra work, not knowing what you know what to expect. And they said, ‘Hey, we want you to be in the crowd for that Los Lotharios kiss cam.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And then in my mind, I knew I’m like, ‘Oh boy, this is gonna be crazy.’ Because Friday, you know, Smackdown airs live at 8pm on FOX, and then Rampage was going to air at 10. And I knew my heart was racing, because I remember leaving the arena that night. Like all giddy and excited.

Only a few people knew like to check, my wrestling dad knew. And he was really excited. So I remember rushing to the hotel after Smackdown to get there in time so I could watch the live or the Rampage match. And I remember my phone just blowing up, which is still surreal that that happened.”

Possible Fears With Working Both Shows

Kayla continued by talking about her fears regarding working both shows for two competing companies.

She said, “Yeah, I mean, everyone, both WWE and AEW have been so, you know, so awesome with me, and nobody I was actually scared of that. Like, ‘Oh my god, what are they gonna think.’ Like, you know, like, I’m just trying out like, whatever opportunity comes up.

You know, they totally respect that and it shows like that, you know, I have so much like love for wrestling that you know, it’s just it’s cool to see. You know, all my peers and stuff with WWE and AEW have been amazing. So I’m just happy I could make you know, have that moment happen.”

Continuing The Relationships

Since then, Kayla has continued to do extra work for WWE, along with doing some promotional work for them on her social media pages.

She reflected on being able to work for WWE and said it was like being a kid in the candy store because of her love of wrestling since a young age.

“I’m like, I’m just so excited to like be a part of WWE and every time they invited me back I was just like you said like a kid like kid in the candy store. Like that’s how I always am because I like I said I grew up watching wrestling. It’s been like my passion my dream. You know, I had wrestler posters on my wall.

I went, you know, to all the shows when they used to come to Albany, my hometown for the MVP arena, which I’m hoping that you know, I can’t believe I don’t know if you noticed, but MVP arena, WWE and AEW are both going to be there. Coming up soon, next month in September AEW’s coming there. And then WWE’s coming there in November. But that would be that’d be a full circle moment, if they invited me back to go to either one would be cool.

But yeah, As you mentioned Serena to and I actually I’m really looking forward to next month when AEW comes to the MVP Arena in my hometown. They haven’t announced it yet but I’m going to have a match with Serena Deeb for the Immortal Championship Wrestling Woman’s Title that I have so I can’t wait for that,” Sparks said.

Watch Steve’s interview with Kayla Sparks here: