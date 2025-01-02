Is WWE SmackDown on Netflix?

WWE SmackDown is not available on Netflix in the United States. Instead, it continues to air live on the USA Network every Friday night at 8 PM ET. This arrangement will remain in place for the foreseeable future, as WWE has secured a new deal with USA Network that is expected to last for five years.

Current Broadcast of WWE SmackDown in the U.S.

WWE SmackDown returned to the USA Network after a five-year stint on Fox. The show made its comeback to USA on September 13, 2024, and continues to feature exciting matches and storylines every week.

WWE Programming Availability on Netflix

While WWE SmackDown is not coming to Netflix in the U.S., other WWE programming will be available on the platform starting January 6, 2025.

This includes WWE Raw, which will stream exclusively on Netflix for U.S. viewers. However, international audiences will have access to a broader array of WWE content, including SmackDown and NXT, making this transition significant for fans outside the United States.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown in the U.S.

For U.S. viewers wanting to catch all the action from SmackDown, here are your options:

Channel : USA Network

: USA Network Time : Fridays at 8 PM ET

: Fridays at 8 PM ET Streaming Options: Available through cable subscriptions or streaming services like FuboTV.

Future of WWE Programming

The move of some WWE content to Netflix internationally is part of a larger strategy by WWE to expand its reach and accessibility. While U.S. fans will continue to enjoy SmackDown on USA Network, they can also look forward to exclusive content on Netflix starting early 2025.