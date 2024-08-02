WWE SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show (08/02/24)

As WWE gears up for the highly anticipated SummerSlam Premium Live Event, tonight’s SmackDown promises to set the stage with Championships matches and final hype for the second-biggest PLE of the year. Broadcasting live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, the go-home show will feature championship defences and high-stakes encounters. Here’s a detailed preview of what to expect.

WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Team Championship Match

DIY vs. The Bloodline

In the marquee match of the evening, WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (DIY) will defend their titles against The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.

DIY will be looking to cement their position as the tag champs and The Bloodline are seeking to expand their dominance with the promise with gold around their waists.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, face a significant challenge from the powerhouse team of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Both teams have been on a collision course, and this match could steal the show as these four talented athletes compete at the top of the women’s tag division.

Homecoming for Logan Paul

Logan Paul’s Return

United States Champion Logan Paul returns to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio ahead of his match against LA Knight on Saturday night.

Face-to-Face Showdown

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

A highly anticipated face-to-face confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa is set to escalate tensions further between the American Nightmare and ‘Leader’ of The Bloodline.

All SmackDown Matches Tonight

These are all of the confirmed matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown:

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (DIY) (c) defend against The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu

What happened last week?

Catch up on the Top 10 Moments from last week’s WWE SmackDown: