Kenny Omega Spotted in Japan Amid AEW Suspension

Kenny Omega won’t be appearing on AEW programming anytime soon, but the former World Champion can be found in Japan.

Omega is currently off AEW TV serving a suspension for his involvement with the All Out media scrum post-show fight.

Prior to his suspension, Omega had been announced as one of the names set to appear at the Tokyo Games Show.

Omega may be barred from AEW programming, but it appears that the Cleaner is still set to appear at the event.

In a tweet from HAOMING, a Japanese wrestling apparel company, Omega can be seen having fun at their offices.

Yuka Sakazaki, the AEW/Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star who was recruited to the promotion by Omega when AEW was formed in 2019, was happy to see the Canadian wrestler, tweeting “Yeah yeah yeah yeah!?”

The Tokyo Game Show convention is scheduled to begin this Thursday and will feature a presentation on AEW: Fight Forever.

AEW: Fight Forever will be the promotion’s first console video game, following the release of AEW: Elite GM and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing for mobile devices.

The game was recently featured at the Gamescon in Cologne, Germany, where it won an award for being the Best Sports/Racing game featured at the event.

With AEW investing an eight-figure amount in their gaming department (at least $10 million) a lot is riding on the new game, which may explain why they’re allowing the suspended Omega to appear in Tokyo.

Omega’s appearance also implies that his punishment will not be severe, especially compared to CM Punk, who’s future with AEW remains uncertain.