Kevin Nash Responds To All Out Reference

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has responded to his name being mentioned at All Out.

It all started when the former nWo member reacted to a tweet about NJPW star Will Ospreay having more 5 star matches than John Cena, Kurt Angle and CM Punk combined.

Nash made a remark about how it’s the money these wrestlers draw that matters. This prompted Ospreay to make a joke about Kevin’s previous injuries:

Did you tear your quads writing this tweet ? https://t.co/Zyo1uVrroW — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) August 28, 2022

This past week’s Dynamite then saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks taking on The United Empire in the semi-finals of the AEW trios title tournament.

Taking note of the exchange between Nash and Ospreay, Kenny included a line about selling more merchandise in his intro on Dynamite before defeating the NJPW stable.

Though this wasn’t the last of it as Kenny Omega once again mocked his arch-rival during his All Out intro. The Cleaner claimed that he might be the new favorite wrestler of Kevin Nash after his victory on Dynamite.

The wrestling veteran took note of this. He reacted to a clip of the intro supporting the former AEW champion’s move:

Is there any reason why he shouldn't be? — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 5, 2022

Will Ospreay has not responded to this latest shot yet but the response from Nash is a sign that the feud between them is far from over.