Kevin Nash: WWE Saudi Money Isn’t Enough To Wrestle Again

WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash seems to have zero interest in wrestling again at this point in his life.

Hall recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. One such topic being the Last Match of two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. Nash noted that he wasn’t live at the show, but did watch Flair’s match from home.

The Hall Of Famer actually was at the event before the show started doing meet and greets, but didn’t stick around for the actual match alongside the likes of The Undertaker and Mick Foley. Nash admitted that he didn’t want to stick around in case something physically happened to Flair.

He then addressed the possibility of himself getting back into the ring again. Nash doubled down that he has no interest in competing inside of the ring at this point in his life. He even went as far as saying WWE Saudi Arabia show money wouldn’t be enough to get him back in the squared circle.

“No, I don’t. The f**king thought of my f**king rickety ass body hitting that f**king wood. Like nah man and not even for f**king Saudi money.

“You come with me the half a million bucks let me take two bumps, f**k you. What am I gonna do with that? Let me put that in the bank with the rest of my f**king money I don’t spend.”

Nash hasn’t wrestled in an official match since August of 2018. He defeated Flex Armstrong for the Big Time Wrestling Heavyweight Championship. Nash would officially announce his retirement from in-ring competition two years later in January of 2020.

The former WWE Champion is a two-time Hall Of Famer; inducted first in 2015 individually as Diesel, and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order (NWO).

