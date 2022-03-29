Kevin Owens Delighted To Piss People Off With Stone Cold Impersonation

Kevin Owens has a very special moment coming up at WrestleMania 38 as he steps in the ring with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. It happened when after weeks of disrespecting the “Texas Rattlesnake”, Owens invited him to be a special guest on the KO Show at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Steve Austin accepted Owens’ invitation, and reports have come out saying that Austin is slated for a “fight sequence” at WrestleMania.

To further taunt Stone Cold, Owens impersonated him on the March 21st episode of Raw by wearing his signature attire and bald cap. Owens recently appeared on ESPN’s DC & RC, where he said that he loves to piss off Stone Cold fans with his impersonations.

“You know, it’s really funny because that’s really not the kind of stuff I’m used to doing. Like that’s happened before right, where one of the wrestlers would dress up as someone else, one of their rivals, whatever. Like, The Miz did it a few years ago, DX have done it, a couple of people have done it and done it pretty well but it felt like I was stepping out of my comfort zone a little. I figured that was the most impactful thing I could do going into this match or this confrontation, whatever you wanna call it and it ended up being a lot of fun. I think I pissed a lot of people off which was delightful.”

Kevin Owens was also asked how does it feel to be imitating Stone Cold as one of his biggest fans. He was also asked if he ever thought it would lead to him facing his idol when he started doing the Stunner and what makes him ready to face his icon.

“Yeah, it’s really unreal to find myself in this position. But what’s funny is, I gotta tell you when I first asked him if I could use the Stunner as my finishing move and he gave me a blessing, it meant a lot to me personally and professionally coming from him, Owens said. “I looked up to him for the longest time. But I did figure that, if at some point, he was to come back, the logic would be that he’d be involved with the guy that’s doing the Stunner. I think I played the long game here a little bit and it worked out in my favor. “