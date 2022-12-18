Kevin Owens Missed Friday’s WWE SmackDown Due to a Nightmare Travel Situation

Since Triple H took over main roster creative, Kevin Owens has once again been a big part of WWE television and that importance will likely only grow as the road to WrestleMania picks up.

He was supposed to be on television for SmackDown this week, but that didn’t go as planned. WWE aired a live episode this week before taping next week’s Friday right after the show went off the air from Chicago.

What Happened

(via WWE)

Fightful Select reported that Owens was supposed to be on both week’s episodes, but he couldn’t make it due to what was called a “nightmare travel situation.”

The report added, “Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made. Originally Owens was supposed to be face-to-face with the Bloodline to introduce the John Cena video.”

Cena will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30th edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

This comes after The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens) in the Men’s WarGames Match at this year’s Survivor Series premium live event.