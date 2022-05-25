Kevin Owens Mocks Edge for Teasing new Members of The Judgement Day

Kevin Owens has poked fun at Edge‘s recent teases for a fourth member of The Judgement Day.

On social media, the WWE Hall of Famer has teased several possible members to the faction, including Ciampa, Bayley, and Corey Graves.

Edge has also teased AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan, all of whom The Judgement Day is currently feuding against.

With some tweets of his own, Owens shared images of cats, and like Edge, gave no caption for the image.

What’s next for The Judgement Day?

The Judgement Day has proven to be a formidable force since debuting earlier this year, but it has been reported that the group will gain a fourth member.

While Edge is teasing several names, it’s been reported that Finn Balor will be the next to join the group, presumably turning on Styles and Morgan.

The Judgement Day is the latest faction for Edge, who was once part of The Undertaker‘s Ministry of Darkness and ran his own faction ‘La Familia’ from 2007 to 2008.

There’s no confirmation on when the fourth member of The Judgement Day will be revealed on WWE TV.