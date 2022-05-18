Edge Drops Big Tease On Potential New Member Of The Judgment Day

Edge may have found the newest member of The Judgment Day.

Since starting his own faction, the former “Rated-R Superstar” has been on a roll. He has enlisted Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to The Judgment Day.

During the May 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, he said there’s room for another member.

(via WWE)

Is Ciampa Bound For The Judgment Day?

WWE fans online have been pushing for Ciampa to join The Judgment Day. It’s clear that Edge has heard the feedback and he dropped a big tease on Twitter:

Of course, this could just be Edge stirring the pot. With that said, adding Ciampa may not be such a bad idea since he seems to have gone heel since being brought up to the main roster.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Edge had wanted Harland to join his faction. The only problem is that Harland ended up being released from his NXT contract.

During the May 16 episode of Raw, Edge made an offer to AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan to join his group. He urged the three to strongly consider the offer and insisted it isn’t too late.

Edge said that if his offer is turned down, then The Judgment Day will continue to make their time on Raw miserable.