Kevin Owens Has Pitched for Match with Shawn Michaels

After facing ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 this year, Kevin Owens has set his sights on another legendary Texan: Shawn Michaels.

In April, Owens faced Austin in the main event of Night One, losing to the Rattlesnake in Austin’s first match in 19 years.

Austin and WWE were said to be extremely pleased with how the match went and there have been discussions of another match at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Owens Vs. Michaels

Appearing on Kevin Raphael’s podcast this week, Owens revealed that he recently pitched a match between himself and Shawn Michaels.

Owens figured that after the Austin match happened, nothing was impossible and he and Michaels discussed the match when Owens came to NXT to host the KO Show in October.

Michaels told Owens that he’d be lying if he said he hadn’t considered getting back in the ring, especially after seeing the match with Austin in April.

However, he also said that he doesn’t think he should wrestle again.

Owens said on the podcast that the goal is to wrestle two of his all-time favorite wrestlers (Austin and Michaels) a goal that he’s already half-completed.

Michaels Back in the Ring

Owens Vs. Michaels would be a huge match, but he’s hardly the first person to set his sights on Mr. WrestleMania.

AJ Styles previously pitched a match with Michaels, one that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer turned down.

Michaels retired from in-ring competition in 2010, but competed at Crown Jewel 2018, teaming with Triple H to defeat the Brothers of Destruction.

The match was the biggest payday in Michaels’ career, and it is believed he earned around $3 million, equivalent to $1,800 per second of the nearly 28-minute match.