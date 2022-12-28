Kevin Owens Praises Sami Zayn For Getting Over With The Bloodline

Kevin Owens has nothing but praise for Sami Zayn amidst how much he’s gotten over with the current Bloodline storyline.

For the past several weeks, Sami Zayn has received quite a bit of praise for his involvement in his current storyline alongside The Bloodline on WWE TV. The angle has seen his longtime friend, Kevin Owens, now enter the fold as an opposing force.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg this week, Owens offered his thoughts on the angle. Owens had nothing but positive things to say about Zayn and how much he’s taken off with the current storyline. He also praised Zayn for how consistently entertaining he’s been even before the storyline began.

“He’s always been unbelievable, definitely one of the best in the world, to me, in the last decade at least if not longer, but for some reason, he was never really — again, talk about the people who don’t get the credit they deserve, he was one of those guys.

“And now, people are really like taking notice. But to me, even if you go back a few months before this stuff with Bloodline, you go back to his match with Johnny Knoxville, the match he had at Wrestlemania with those guys, that was all him, all him. And that was pretty incredible.

“I think several members of our roster could’ve done a pretty good job at it. I don’t think anybody, anybody, could’ve done it like he did. It is great to see him get the credit he deserves and the respect from our audience, and the respect from the people in charge. It’s been a great thing to see for sure.”

Zayn has been with WWE for nearly a decade now. Over the course of that time he has racked up an NXT Title run and three Intercontinental Title wins. Currently, as an “Honorary Uce” with The Bloodline, many are expecting Zayn to eventually be kicked out of the faction, leading to a reunion with Owens.

It remains to be seen if that’s the way WWE will decide to take things.

Quotes via 411Mania