Kevin Owens Returns on SmackDown, Joins WarGames Against the Bloodline

Kevin Owens will step inside the iconic WarGames structure for the second time in his career after making his return to TV on this week’s SmackDown.

Owens had been missing from programming in recent weeks, with his most recent televised match being a six-man tag victory in September of this year.

Return and WarGames

This week’s SmackDown kicked off with a segment between the Bloodline’s Sami Zayn and The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre.

After the Honorary Uce vowed that the Bloodline will win the Men’s WarGames match, Sheamus said that Zayn in particular wouldn’t appreciate their fifth member.

In the main event, Butch defeated Zayn in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament but was attacked by Solo Sikoa after the match.

When Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns arrived to take care of business, he was confronted by the returning Owens.

The two brawled until Owens turned his attention to Zayn, and the Tribal Chief took advantage with a Superman punch.

Reigns’ attempt to hit the spear did not work out, as Owens hit him with a knee to the face followed by a Stunner to send the Head of the Table reeling.

Injury

Owens involvement in the Men’s WarGames match is certainly interesting considering the injury he recently suffered.

At a WWE Sunday Night Stunner event in Madison, Wisconsin last week, Owens suffered an injury during his match with Austin Theory.

While he was able to finish the match, Owens needed the assistance of a referee to stand afterward, and it was reported that he had suffered an MCL sprain.

The former Universal Champion is scheduled to be on next week’s SmackDown, the go-home episode before Survivor Series WarGames.