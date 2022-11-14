Kevin Owens Suffers Knee Injury at WWE House Show

Kevin Owens will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future as the WWE star suffered a right knee injury at Sunday’s WWE house show in Madison, Wisconsin, during a match with Austin Theory.

Fans in attendance had noted coming out of the event that it appeared Owens was injured when it looked like he blew out his knee after planting it during the bout. They went right to the finish, where Owens scored the victory with a stunner, although Owens needed help from the referee to get to the back.

Owens was said to have a concerned look on his face as he was limping to the backstage area, and for good reason.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the injury is an MCL sprain and “the way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is with the idea it could be more than that.

The former WWE Universal Champion has been off Monday Night Raw for the past few weeks because he wasn’t going to the Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel event on November 5th but has been wrestling on the house shows.

We hope to have more information shortly. From all of us at SEScoops, we wish Owens a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the ring.