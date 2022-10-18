Kevin Owens Headed to Orlando for Tonight’s WWE NXT

Kevin Owens is headed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for tonight’s episode of NXT. Owen posted a video on Twitter announcing that it was Shawn Michaels who extended the invite.

According to KO, Michaels wants him to oversee the in-ring meeting between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. These three men will compete for Breakker’s NXT Championship this weekend at Halloween Havoc.

You can watch Kevin Owens’ message about attending tonight’s NXT right here:

NXT Preview (October 18, 2022)

Owens, a former NXT Champion, is not the only main roster Superstar appearing on NXT. The show will also feature Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriquez, Sonya Deville Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in action.

Here’s a preview for the show:

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville