Report: Steve Austin and Kevin Owens to Main Event at WrestleMania 38

As Stone Cold Steve Austin prepares to return to the WWE scene this weekend at WrestleMania 38, it looks like he’s going to get the brightest lights of all on Saturday night.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the KO Show featuring Austin will headline night one of WrestleMania this weekend. Many had assumed the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey would close the show.

Last year, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks headlined one night, so it was assumed that a women’s match would also headline one of the nights this year. However, that does not appear to be the plan as of right now.

In addition to Meltzer’s report, a Reddit user who has broken several wrestling stories in the past has also confirmed that Owens/Austin is the plan for the main event slot during night one. That user indicates that Belair vs. Becky Lynch will open night one.

During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Owens commented on his segment with Austin this weekend. He said that if Austin tried anything out of the ordinary with him, Owens vowed to stun him and pour beer on his body.

Night two of WrestleMania 38 will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania as it stands right now:

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

