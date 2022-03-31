Kevin Owens Can’t Wait For WrestleMania Moment with Steve Austin

Kevin Owens has shared when he found out that he’ll be working with Stone Cold Steve Austin for Wrestlemania 38 on Apr 2.

Since the Feb. 7 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE and Owens had begun their tease for a confrontation with Austin. During the show, Owens made it a point to talk about Texas in his promos. Fightful Select reported on Feb. 14 that WWE made a “significant overture” for the WWE Hall of Famer to have a match at Wrestlemania 38. Owens has now confirmed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told him about the plans in January.

In an interview with TVA Sports’ Patrick LaPrade, Owens shared how he found out he’d be having a feud with Austin. LaPrade transcribed the following quotes.

“Usually, in November, I start asking questions to try to find ideas and see if they have ideas,” said Owens. He explained, “But this year, I took a different approach. I had just signed my contract, I had my history with Seth Rollins, so I thought to myself that I was in a good position.”

Owens say she was “super happy” when he learned that he’d be working with the one and only Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“So, I started asking questions in January, and when I spoke to Vince, he was the one who told me that his plan was to bring Austin back for a night and that would be with me. I was super happy. When it’s not 100% announced, things can always change. But one week before the event, I fully realize it, and I can’t wait.”

Will Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Have a Match?

It has remained unclear whether Owens and Austin will have a match at Wrestlemania 38. The company wanted a match, but it’s unclear if Austin agreed to wrestle. WWE has promoted Owen and Austin’s confrontation as a segment on Wrestlemania 38: Night One. However, that could also change the day of the event.

Austin and Owens’s promo also points out that it could just be a fight. The active WWE superstar pointed out on the recent Raw episode that he would harm Austin if he felt he disrespected him. It seems that an actual match between the two may not happen.

If Austin were to have a match on Apr. 2, it would be his first match at Wrestlemania in 19 years. While Owens is excited to be in a program with the “Texas Rattlesnake,” a segment may disappoint wrestling fans. Although Austin’s return in front of a live WWE crowd could make a great Wrestlemania moment.