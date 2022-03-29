WWE RAW Results (3/28): Lesnar & Reigns, Lashley Returns, Bianca Belair, RK-Bro

WWE RAW aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. It was the final RAW before WrestleMania 38 this weekend. In case you missed it, Seth Rollins visited Vince McMahon‘s office earlier in the day in his tireless effort to get a match at WrestleMania. McMahon said Rollins will have a match at the show but will not find out his opponent until he’s in the ring.

RAW Results (3/28)

Rey Mysterio def. The Miz Omos def. Viking Raiders in a Handicap match via count out Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, Naomi def. Queen Zelina, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, Natalya Austin Theory def. Ricochet in a non-title match Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin in a Handicap match RK-Bro def. The Usos via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brock Lesnar Vowed To Leave WrestleMania As Champion

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked off the show and greeted the crowd with a tip of his cowboy hat. The champ got a great reaction as he raised the WWE title in the air before entering the ring. Brock welcomed everyone to RAW with a smile on his face and said he wants to spoil his gameplan for the match against Reigns on Sunday.

Lesnar stated that he is going to take a trip down memory lane with Roman and down the streets of Suplex City. Brock added that he will introduce him to the Beast of Broadway before he takes him for a ride on the F5. Lesnar joked that their titles will then get married and have a Unified title baby that he will have custody of. Lesnar closed the promo by saying there will be nowhere for Roman to run and hide on Sunday and that he will be leaving WrestleMania as the Unified Champion.

The Mysterios Sent A Message To The Miz & Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio faced The Miz in the first match of the night. The Mysterios will battle Miz & Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38. Before the match, Miz introduced Logan Paul and he came to the ring with Rey Mysterio’s stolen mask. Dominik and Rey interrupted and tackled The Miz as Logan Paul rolled out of the ring. Dominik got in some punches but the referee decided to throw him out from ringside and Paul remained.

Rey controlled the match early and beat Miz down in the corner. Mysterio connected with a Hurricanrana and tried to Dropkick Logan through the ropes. Rey chased Logan around and Miz capitalized by throwing Mysterio into the barricade. Miz followed it up with a DDT on the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, The Miz was in control and the action had returned to the ring. The Miz set up for a Powerbomb but Rey countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Dominik snuck up from behind and rolled Logan Paul into the ring. Rey and Dom had Logan set up for a 619 but he retreated to the outside. Dominik was able to rip Rey’s mask off of Logan Paul. The Mysterios hit The Miz with a 619 and two Splashes was Logan Paul refused to get into the ring to help Miz.

Lashley Returned & Will Face Omos At WrestleMania

Omos faced Viking Raiders in a Handicap match tonight on RAW. Omos beat Erik down and hit him with a big Clothesline. Erik was in pain and Ivar checked on him and the Viking Raiders were counted out. Ivar hopped on the ring apron and Omos punched him in the face. Omos posed in the ring after the match.

After the match, Omos was interviewed in the ring and said he still wanted an opponent for WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley’s theme hit and he got a big pop from the crowd. Omos was talking trash as Lashley made his way to the ring. Lashley stared at Omos before taking a look at the WrestleMania sign. Omos shoved Lashley away before launching him to the corner of the ring.

Lashley exploded out of the corner and ducked under a Clothesline. Lashley leveled Omos with a shoulder tackle and sent him out of the ring. The two superstars pointed at the WrestleMania sign to end the segment.

24/7 Title & Marriage Proposals

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie were backstage. Reggie proposed and Dana Brooke said yes. Tamina showed up out of nowhere and attacked Dana. Reggie broke up the cover and the two ran away. Akira Tozawa then arrived and proposed to Tamina. She accepted but her finger was too big to get the ring on. Tozawa eventually idd and the two danced as R-Truth watched with binoculars from five feet away. R-Truth said he had an idea to end the segment.

Roman Reigns Warned Brock Lesnar

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos made their way to the ring with Paul Heyman. The Bloodline were all wearing red tonight. Roman asked Pittsburgh to acknowledge him and they started giving him the “what?!” chant. Reigns got mad and threatened to smash everyone in the crowd just like he would smash Steve Austin.

Roman noted that he hasn’t defeated The Beast at WrestleMania and that pisses him off. The crowd chanted “Suplex City!” as Roman said Lesnar has already spilled his blood at WrestleMania 34 when he busted his head wide open.

Reigns claimed his kids didn’t recognize him and his wife didn’t want him in the business any more. Roman said it is now just a game to Lesnar and that his cool because he changed the game. Reigns said he has taken his advocate and upgraded him to a wise man, taken his blood, and on Sunday he will take his title. Reigns added that Lesnar will find out that this has always been personal to him on Sunday.

Ripley, Morgan, Banks, Naomi Picked Up A Win

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan faced Queen Zelina, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya in an 8-woman tag team match. Zelina & Carmella will be defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Ripley & Morgan, Baszler & Natalya, Banks & Naomi at WrestleMania.

Natalya and Naomi started off the action. Natalya took control and tagged in Zelina. Naomi battled back and sent Zelina to the corner. Banks tagged in and hit Double Knees and went for the cover but Carmella broke it up. A brawl then broke out between all the superstars and Carmella & Banks were the last two in the ring. Zelina dragged Sasha to the outside and threw her into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sasha Banks was trapped in the ring and Baszler sent her to the corner. Shayna slammed her to the mat but Zelina went for the cover. Shayna got jealous and dragged her off. Carmella dragged Baszler to the outside as everyone took turns beating Zelina down. Rhea hit Zelina with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Kevin Owens & Stone Cold Will Main Event Night 1 Of WrestleMania

WWE aired a video package for Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens stormed to the ring. Owens said nobody does video packages like the “angels in the WWE production truck”. Kevin claimed that the video package was nothing compared to his tribute to Austin last week.

Owens announced that Stone Cold will be a guest on the KO Show in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania. Kevin shouted that the Austin that everyone loved has been gone for 19 years and that “Steve” is coming on the KO Show and not Austin.

Kevin added that has been drinking himself into oblivion and begging people to come on his podcast. Owens claimed that he is a good person and will just have a nice little chat about Steve’s career to give him the sendoff he thinks he deserves.

Owens stated that he hates beer and the crowd booed. Kevin said that they can share a beer together and Austin can officially pass the torch to him. Owens claimed that his Stunner is better than Stone Cold’s and warned him not to try anything or Austin will be on the receiving end of a Stunner at WrestleMania.

The Intercontinental Champion Lost Again

Ricochet faced Austin Theory tonight in a non-title match. Ricochet will be defending his Intercontinental Championship this Friday in a Triple Threat match against Angel Garza & Humberto. Before the match, Austin Theory had a backstage promo and vowed to take the most “stupendous” selfie of his career over Pat McAfee at WrestleMania.

Theory booted Ricochet in the midsection and stomped him down in the corner of the ring to begin the match. The Intercontinental Champion battled back and connected with a flying Clothesline off the top rope. Ricochet followed it up with a standing Shooting Star Press for a near fall.

Austin tried to battle back but Ricochet caught him with an Enziguri. Ricochet climbed to the top rope but Theory tripped him up. Theory then hit the ATL for the pinfall victory.

Bianca Belair Cut Off Some Of Becky Lynch’s Hair

Bianca Belair returned and made her way to the ring and got a great reaction from the crowd. Bianca claimed that Lynch is threatened by her and that is why she is willing to do anything to keep the RAW Women’s Championship from her. Belair said she was taking the title from Lynch on Saturday and there isn’t anything Becky can do about it.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch interrupted and got in the ring with a chair. Belair saw it coming and beat her down. Becky battled back and struck Bianca with the steel chair a couple times. Becky pulled out some scissors and went to cut Bianca’s braid but Belair escaped. Belair planted Lynch with two KODs and cut off some of Lynch’s hair.

Lynch eventually got up and flipped out after realizing that Belair hat cut some of her hair off. Becky picked up some of the hair and shouted that she is going to end Belair at WrestleMania. Lynch had a brief interview backstage and called Belair a “b*tch”.

Happy Corbin Stole Drew McIntyre’s Sword Again

Drew McIntyre faced Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin in a Handicap match tonight. McIntyre will face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania. Corbin avoided McIntyre and rolled out of the ring. McIntyre beat Moss down and slammed him into the turnbuckle. Happy Corbin exited and left Moss behind in the ring. McIntyre hit the Claymore for the pinfall victory. After the match, Happy Corbin attacked McIntyre and planted him with End of Days. Corbin stole Angela the sword again and retreated with Madcap Moss.

Edge & AJ Styles Had Promos Ahead Of Their Match At WrestleMania

Edge cut a promo in a black suit, behind a black desk, with a black scale on it. Edge said he had the chance to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania but he had to take fate into his own hands and it had to be Styles. Edge claimed he was already in AJ’s head and Sunday is Styles’ judgement day and his judgement is already sealed.

AJ Styles responded in a backstage interview and brought up Edge cracking him over the head with a steel chair a couple times a month ago. AJ said that Edge wanted to destroy him and the feeling is now mutual. Since the con-chair-to, Edge’s music has changed and he has gotten inside his head. Styles said his judgement isn’t coming because the verdict is already in. Styles vowed to give Edge a beating that he and the WWE Universe will never forget at WrestleMania.

RK-Bro Stood Tall To End The Show

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro faced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tonight. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs were ringside for the match. Usos will defend against Boogs & Nakamura at WrestleMania. Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso started off the action.

Orton took control and tagged in Riddle as The Usos retreated out of the ring. Jimmy and Jey got distracted by Boogs & Nakamura by the announce desk. Orton and Riddle capitalized and slammed The Usos on the desk as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Uso connected with a slam on Riddle and isolated him in the corner of the ring. The Usos took turns beating the hell out of Riddle as Orton pleaded for a tag. Randy Orton eventually got the tag and planted Jimmy with a Powerslam. Orton connected with the draping DDT after Riddle hit Jey with a Senton.

Orton set up for an RKO but Street Profits rushed the ring and attacked RK-Bro to end the match in a DQ. Boogs and Nakamura attacked The Usos and battled on the entrance ramp. Riddle hit Dawkins with an RKO and then Orton planted Montez Ford with an RKO of his own. The crowd chanted for another one and both Riddle & Orton hit another RKO to end the show. RK-Bro will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Street Profits & Alpha Academy at WrestleMania.